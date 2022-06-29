Ginni Thomas could back out of Jan. 6 testimony after Cassidy Hutchinson hearing: defense lawyer
Ginni Thomas (By Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America - Ginni Thomas, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=56638177)

The controversial wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas may have changed her tune on testifying after explosive testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson during Tuesday's hastily organized hearing by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has obtained email correspondence between Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and lawyer John Eastman, who played a key role in efforts to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to block the certification of Joe Biden’s victory, according to three people involved in the committee’s investigation," The Washington Post reported on June 15. "The emails show that Thomas’s efforts to overturn the election were more extensive than previously known, two of the people said. The three declined to provide details and spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters."

Clarence Thomas refused to recuse himself from a case involving the coup attempt despite his wife's involvement. Thomas also repeatedly pushed White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to overturn the election while spouting QAnon delusions.

“I can’t wait to clear up misconceptions," Thomas told the far-right Daily Caller on June 16. "I look forward to talking to them."

READ: Secret Service to ‘push back’ against Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony: report

But Thomas may now be reconsidering, according to a letter that the far-right The Federalist obtained from her attorney.

“Mrs. Thomas is eager to clear her name and is willing to appear before the Committee to do so,” lawyer Mark Paoletta wrote. “However, based on my understanding of the communications that spurred the Committee’s request, I do not understand the need to speak with Mrs. Thomas.”

