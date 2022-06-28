Secret Service to ‘push back’ against Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony: report
House select committee official photo.

The Secret Service will push back against bombshell testimony by former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, according to reports by NBC News and ABC News.

Hutchinson testified about a conversation with Trump Deputy Chief of Staff Tony Ornato and Robert Engel, who ran Trump's Secret Service detail.

"Tony described him as being irate. The president said something to the effect of, 'I'm the f*cking president, take me up to the Capitol now.' To which Bobby responded, 'Sir, we have to go back to the West Wing.' The president reached up toward the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel. Mr. Engel grabbed his arm and said, 'Sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel. We're going back to the West Wing. We're not going to the Capitol.' Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge toward Bobby Engel and when Mr. Ornato had recounted the story to me, he had motioned towards his clavicles," she testified.

The Secret Service has not responded publicly, but will do so, the two networks reported.

"A source close to the Secret Service tells me both Bobby Engel, the lead agent, and the presidential limousine/SUV driver are prepared to testify under oath that neither man was assaulted and that Mr. Trump never lunged for the steering wheel," NBC News chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander reported.

"Source close to the Secret Service tells [ABC News chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas] to expect the Secret Service to push back against any allegation of an assault against an agent or President Trump reaching for the steering wheel," John Santucci of ABC News reported.

