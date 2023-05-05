'So grotesque': Morning Joe flattens conservatives like Kellyanne Conway for covering for Ginni Thomas

Reacting to a report that the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was the recipient of hidden payments from an influential conservative activist, MSNBC's Joe Scarborough went on a tirade on Friday morning aimed at conservatives still giving cover to Thomas and his wife Ginni.

Late Thursday, the Washington Post reported that Ginni Thomas was secretly receiving thousands of dollars from conservative Leonard Leo with instructions to go between Kellyanne Conway to her keep her name out of it.

According to the Post, "Leo, a key figure in a network of nonprofits that has worked to support the nominations of conservative judges, told Conway that he wanted her to 'give' Ginni Thomas 'another $25K,' the documents show. He emphasized that the paperwork should have 'No mention of Ginni, of course.'"

After showing email excerpts of Ginni Thomas' emails accusing President Joe Biden of heading up a "crime family," the "Morning Joe" went off on a rant.

"I only say this for the snowflakes on the Supreme Court and the snowflakes on the Trump right who are such victims," he sarcastically began. "They're victims. I saw Ginni Thomas writing what a victim she is. One of the most powerful families on the planet, embracing victimhood while she's talking about sending the duly elected president and his family to a crime barge off of Gitmo? And then she acts like she's a victim?"

"It is so grotesque, it is so out of line, it is so un-American the things she has said, the things that she has done," he continued. "The fact that people on the mainstream, the supposed mainstream right, continue to defend this atrocious behavior it's unbelievable."

"Leonard Leo, free to do what he wants to do, but Americans need to know who Leonard Leo is," he later added. "They've heard the name and need to know he is responsible for the right of women to choose -- I mean, being taken away for the first time in a half-century."

"He's got $1.5 billion now, something like $1.5 billion now that, that somebody gave to him and the radicalism of the court that is now radicalism of his view of what justice should be, it is going to be accelerated tenfold now with that money," Scarborough told his panel. "And we're seeing how he spreads that money around. In this case, you know, it causes a lot of concerns. Shouldn't we know more about who Leonard Leo is and how he has changed America? So 10-year-old girls who are raped in Ohio have to flee the state because they may not be able to get abortions in their own home states?"

Watch the segment below or at this link.