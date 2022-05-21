Former prosecutor urges Jan 6th committee to haul Ginni Thomas in over Arizona election emails
Gage Skimore

Appearing on MSNBC with host Katie Phang, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance said that, some difficulties aside, the Jan 6th committee investigating the Capitol riot should haul Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, into the witness chair to be questioned on her part attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Reacting to a bombshell report that Thomas was in contact with Arizona election officials, with the New York Times reporting the wife of the jurist "twice lobbied the speaker of the Arizona House and another lawmaker to effectively reverse Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s popular-vote victory and deliver the crucial swing state to Donald J. Trump," Vance was asked by the host what should happen next.

"Why is this not news enough, or new news enough, to put her in an interview sea to answer questions?" the MSNBC host pressed.

"It should put Ginni Thomas in an interview seat, probably from the committee, certainly from the Justice Department," Vance replied. "Katie, we live in a world where there is sensitivity surrounding Supreme Court justices and their families. I think it will be difficult, frankly, for people to navigate these issues. It should in fact be simple, because if Ginni Thomas was anyone else with the sort of knowledge that she has displayed on multiple issues, investigators would sit down and have a chat with her, not necessarily that she is a target for investigation."

"They would want to know what she knows," she elaborated. "What is important here is that there's this incredible coincidence that she is out pushing this scheme that we know, ultimately, comes to fruition with those closest to Trump. This scheme to create blank slates of electors -- the ones that are not the choice of the people but instead are patsies for the former president -- people who are supposed to go in and do his work for him."

"And that is a little too close for comfort, that coincidence, so that warrants further investigation," she concluded.

