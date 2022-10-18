Florida father and teen son opened fire on random woman they thought was a burglar: police

A Florida man and his teen son were arrested and charged with attempted murder after they shot at a neighbor they mistook for a burglar this Saturday, NBC News reports.
The incident occured after their neighbor arrived at their front door with a medicine delivery for the Coloncostas that was mistakenly delivered to his home.
But after being alerted by the doorbell camera, Gino Colonacosta, 73, and his son came out with .45 caliber firearms, searching for what they thought was a burglar. When they came upon a woman sitting in her car looking at her phone, they decided that she was the target.
“When she looks up and she sees Gino standing at the back of the vehicle with a gun pointed at her, screaming for her to get out of the car, she thinks, ‘He’s about to carjack me, he’s about to rob me,'” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.
When the woman tried to escape by throwing her car in reverse, she crashed into parked car. The teen son claimed he believed she was trying to run him over, so he opened fire. That's when both Colonacosta and his son started shooting.
The woman, who was not hit, then called police. Investigators say one bullet went through a baby’s car seat and lodged into the driver’s seat.