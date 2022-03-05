Giuliani's cooperation with Jan. 6 committee even less likely after latest legal filing: defense lawyer

Rudy Giuliani's defense attorney on Friday complained about the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol seeking to pierce attorney-client privilege in a case involving a different lawyer who pushed Donald Trump's "big lie" of election fraud.

"That concern makes the possibility of Giuliani cooperating with the committee’s investigation even more remote. There had been ongoing negotiations between Giuliani’s legal team and the committee, but no formal cooperation agreement has been reached," CNN's Paula Reid reported Friday.

Among other things, the filing against John Eastman accused Trump of committing multiple crimes and said the crime-fraud exception meant his attorney-client privilege was void. That could also apply to Giuliani.

“I am going to have to have a conversation with these people about his attorney-client privilege, work product privilege and executive privilege,” Costello said. “We were operating under the idea that they would respect the invocation of those privileges, but they clearly haven’t respected the invocation of attorney-client privilege for Eastman. And so, if they didn’t do it with him, why would they do it with respect to Rudy Giuliani?”

The select committee subpoenaed Giuliani on Jan. 18, saying that the former New York City mayor "actively promoted claims of election fraud on behalf of the former President and sought to convince state legislators to take steps to overturn the election results. He was reportedly in contact with then-President Trump and various Members of Congress regarding strategies for delaying or overturning the results of the 2020 election."

Giuliani has claimed the committee is illegal.