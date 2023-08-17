‘You can't polish a turd’: Legal expert shows why Giuliani flipping wouldn’t help prosecutors

Should former Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani decide to flip on the former president, his cooperation likely wouldn’t be of much value to prosecutors, a legal expert said Wednesday.

Glenn Kirschner during an episode of his “Justice Matters with Glenn Kirschner” show on YouTube suggested that considering Giuliani’s history of falsehoods, jurors would likely view the former New York City mayor as damaged goods.

Kirschner cited a former homicide detective who he said helped him hone his prosecutorial skills.

Kirschner said Lorren Leadmon taught him how to "work witnesses, difficult witnesses, compromised witnesses, to see whether it would make sense, it would even be possible to convert them into cooperating witnesses, to bring them on board and to present them to a jury and urge jurors to believe them, and sometimes Detective Leadmon and I would be kicking around the pros and cons, the wisdom of trying to bring somebody on board as a cooperator, and if the witness was just so bad, and so dirty, and so cruddy and had so compromised themselves, their credibility, their believability, Detective Leadmon would always pull out this one, saying he would say ‘you know, Glenn, you can't polish a turd.’"

Kirschner said Giuliani fits into that category.

“Giuliani cannot be polished up,” Kirschner said.

Kirschner notes Giuliani’s admission that he made false allegations against two poll workers that fueled harassment against Ruby Freeman and Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, among the most egregious falsehoods.

“Defendant Giuliani concedes that the statements he made were defamatory that the statements he made were false,” Kirschner said.

“And prosecutors are going to try to clean up Rudy Giuliani trying to polish him up, put him on the stand and urge jurors to believe him? No, prosecutors don't need him. They don't need his testimony to convict Trump. Prosecutors, I strongly suspect don't want him."

He added:

"He needs to be a defendant. He needs to be tried. He needs to be convicted. He needs to be sentenced and he needs to be punished in prison for his crimes.”

