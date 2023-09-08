'Pathetic shadow of his former self': Ex-Giuliani staffer laments former boss' downfall

A former Rudy Giuliani staffer on Thursday lamented the downward spiral of his ex-boss, who he said has become a “pathetic shadow of his former self.”

Former Giuliani spokesman Ken Frydman’s appearance on CNN’s “The Source with Kaitlan Collins” followed reports former President Donald Trump was holding a $100,000-per-plate fundraiser for the former New York City mayor to help cover his legal bills.

Giuliani and Trump are among 19 co-defendants who were indicted in the Georgia election conspiracy case, which is being charged under the state’s racketeering law.

Collins noted that Frydman has known Giuliani since the 1990s.

“What happened? What changed from Rudy Giuliani being this legendary U.S. Attorney, this former mayor here in New York City into a co-defendant in the state of Georgia, unindicted potentially in other cases, and the fact that he's having to fundraise so much money?” she asked.

“Well, he took on Donald Trump as a client. Shame on him for not knowing that he wouldn't pay his bills, shame on him for not knowing that he would get in trouble, certainly not to the degree that he's gotten. I don't think he ever anticipated being indicted, certainly. But he should have known better. Donald Trump has a long history of not paying his attorneys and not caring about, you know how it turns out for them,” Frydman said.

“How much is his lifestyle changed?” Asked Collins. “I mean, CNBC said in 2012, that he was one of the richest politicians in America and had a wealth of about $65 million. And now he's struggling to pay, you know, they claimed $20,000 recently.”

“He had a very expensive divorce as you know, Caitlin, and his legal fees are just adding up every day and he doesn't have a way really to make a living because law licenses have been suspended in in D.C. and New York, and who would hire him as an attorney anyway, so he's left to cameo appearances and his WABC talk show which I understand he makes about $400,000 a year but that's just a drop in the bucket compared to what he loves,” Frydman said.

Collins noted that Giuliani is also selling his New York apartment.

“He listed it for a $6.5 million, I think he paid $4.77 (million) in 2002, so $2 million increase but it didn't appreciate the way so many other apartments in that neighborhood have so it's a fire sale,” Frydman said.

“It seems like a very different Rudy Giuliani than the one that you were working for in 1993,” noted Collins.

“A very sad in some say pathetic shadow of his former self, and I'm very sad to see it,” Frydman said.



“I think the attorneys should be telling him that his only goal should be to die free man and keep kicking the can down the road, delay, delay, delay, his legal matters as long as he can. And same for Trump.”

