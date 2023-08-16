'They're thrilled': NYC mobsters are jubilant after Rudy Giuliani's indictment: lawyers

In the wake of Rudy Giuliani's Fulton County indictment alongside Donald Trump regarding efforts to overturn the 2020 election result, New York City's mobsters are reportedly rejoicing.

Speaking to The Messenger, veteran mob lawyer Murray Richman said that, while most mobsters tend to be fans of Donald Trump, they have no love for Giuliani due to the fact that he was mainly responsible for breaking the back the New York mob back in the 1980s when he was a federal prosecutor.

"You can quote me to say, 'They're f------ thrilled,'" Richman said, adding that he's spoken to some of his clients on the matter.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

"All of them are almost unified in their position of hating f------ Rudy," he said, adding that he thought Giuliani was a "horribly dishonest prosecutor and the wheel of karma is about to crush him."

Making their joy even sweeter, criminal counts against Giuliani include a racketeering charge that he used to bring down the NYC gangsters.

Defense lawyer Jeffrey Lichtman, who represented the son of Gambino crime family boss John Gotti, said, "All of my clients who had the misfortune of being prosecuted by him are laughing now. As am I."



“I’m thrilled that Rudy will now experience what it feels like to be on the wrong end of a RICO prosecution — with a mandatory five years in prison facing him," Lichtman said.

Giuliani used the federal RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) statute to prosecute the Mafia Commission case, which led to 100-year sentences for three mob bosses and four of their associates. The Commission was essentially a kind of underworld "board of directors" helmed by the heads of the five crime families in New York that handed down decisions and conducted mediations involving the inner politics and workings of the mob.

On Tuesday, Giuliani called the case against him "a ridiculous application of the [RICO] statute." He was indicted alongside former President Trump and 17 others on Monday.

Read more at The Messenger.