Giuliani's son received messages from high-ranking Oath Keeper charged in Jan 6: report

On Monday, NBC News reported that Andrew Giuliani, son of longtime Donald Trump ally and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, received text messages from a high-ranking member of the paramilitary group the Oath Keepers, who is now facing several charges related to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
"That same Oath Keeper member, Kellye SoRelle, also tried to text a White House number on Dec. 20, according to a new book from Denver Riggleman, a former Republican congressman from Virginia, and journalist Hunter Walker. That text message went to a White House switchboard line, so it could not be delivered," reported Ryan J. Reilly and Ben Collins. "Riggleman, who lost renomination for his congressional seat after expressing opposition to then-President Donald Trump in 2020, joined the Jan. 6 committee after leaving office. He served as a staffer for the committee from August 2021 to April."
The younger Giuliani ran for governor of New York earlier this year, but lost the Republican nomination to Rep. Lee Zeldin.
"SoRelle, who was also a volunteer for Lawyers for Trump, a coalition of lawyers that was put together ahead of the 2020 election, told NBC News that she was in touch with Giuliani, who was a White House public liaison assistant during the Trump administration," said the report. "SoRelle said she only recalled being in touch with Andrew Giuliani in November 2020 but said that she could not check because the FBI seized her phone in September 2021. She also confirmed her December attempt to text a White House contact."
SoRelle reportedly only sought to discuss supposed election irregularities, not anything about upcoming efforts to breach the Capitol.
This comes as several members of the Oath Keepers face charges of seditious conspiracy for their involvement in the attack on the Capitol, where their members allegedly former "military stacks" to push through into restricted areas.