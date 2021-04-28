Giuliani warrant sought communications with infamous Trump-loving columnist John Solomon

Former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani got his phones seized by federal law enforcement officials on Wednesday, and now the Wall Street Journal is reporting that investigators are looking for communications between Giuliani and a right-wing operative.

Giuliani attorney Robert Costello tells WSJ that "the warrant sought communications between Mr. Giuliani and individuals including John Solomon, a columnist who was in communication with Mr. Giuliani about his effort to push for investigations of Joe Biden in Ukraine."

Solomon two years ago used his opinion column at The Hill to help spread claims of Obama administration corruption in Ukraine that were central to former President Donald Trump's smear campaign against President Joe Biden, who at that point had emerged as a chief threat to Trump's re-election bid.

The Hill eventually conducted a review of Solomon's columns and found that he failed to make several key disclosures about his sources of information, while also working to muddy the waters of opinion writing and hard news reporting.

Among other things, the review took Solomon to task for the trust he placed in Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko, who made false claims about former ambassador Marie Yovanovitch giving Ukrainian officials a list of people whom they were supposedly not allowed to prosecute.

Trump's efforts to withhold military aid to Ukraine until it agreed to publicly announce it was investigating the Biden family eventually led to his first impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.