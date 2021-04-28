Internet roars with laughter after feds seize Rudy Giuliani's phones: 'Guess he won't be butt-dialing anymore'
Rudy Giuliani on his podcast (screengrab).

Federal investigators seized Rudy Giuliani's electronics during a raid of his Manhattan apartment, and social media users went wild.

Donald Trump's personal attorney is under investigation for his dealings in Ukraine that helped get the former president impeached a first time, and investigators finally got the search warrant they had long sought but had been blocked from obtaining by senior political appointees in his client's Justice Department.

Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty for crimes he committed while serving as the former president's attorney, joined in the fun, along with Giuliani's former henchman Lev Parnas -- whose arrest helped lead to the investigation.