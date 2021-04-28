Internet roars with laughter after feds seize Rudy Giuliani's phones: 'Guess he won't be butt-dialing anymore'

Rudy Giuliani on his podcast (screengrab).
Federal investigators seized Rudy Giuliani's electronics during a raid of his Manhattan apartment, and social media users went wild.
Donald Trump's personal attorney is under investigation for his dealings in Ukraine that helped get the former president impeached a first time, and investigators finally got the search warrant they had long sought but had been blocked from obtaining by senior political appointees in his client's Justice Department.
Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty for crimes he committed while serving as the former president's attorney, joined in the fun, along with Giuliani's former henchman Lev Parnas -- whose arrest helped lead to the investigation.
Things are getting interesting 👇👀 https://t.co/NVny4jFBb3— Lev Parnas (@Lev Parnas)1619626899.0
They seized his phones! I guess he won’t be butt-dialing me anymore. https://t.co/vQoAR8PSf3— S.V. Dáte (@S.V. Dáte)1619626644.0
Reporters blowing up Rudy’s phone, wondering if it’s one of the ones the feds have now— Asawin Suebsaeng (@Asawin Suebsaeng)1619626899.0
I sure hope he used as much caution and common sense as he did in the Borat movie!— Sara Danner Dukic (@Sara Danner Dukic)1619627010.0
Oh my -- Giuliani's apartment searched based on his nasty doings in Ukraine, which were plainly dishonest and based… https://t.co/1M2KwkBghm— Harry Litman (@Harry Litman)1619626486.0
Trump’s stooge Bill Barr blocked this very warrant to search for and seize evidence of Clown Rudy’s crimes on behal… https://t.co/rz4P3NznR1— Laurence Tribe (@Laurence Tribe)1619626849.0
Rudy Giuliani is about to go through some things as federal investigators go through HIS things.😏— ReallyAmerican.com 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican.com 🇺🇸)1619627078.0
first they came for Rudy Giuliani, and I did not speak out— because I was laughing so hard that I couldn't catch my breath— Jeff Tiedrich (@Jeff Tiedrich)1619626760.0
1/ Things the feds recovered from Rudy Giuliani's apartment: - file marked "CRIMES, 2016 to present" - receipt fro… https://t.co/szrcBx8t4h— Rex Huppke (@Rex Huppke)1619627527.0
Federal Investigators Execute Search Warrant at Rudy Giuliani’s Apartment. I don’t think a simple “boom” is enoug… https://t.co/fLB69loaNR— Angry Staffer (@Angry Staffer)1619627213.0
If you've missed screenshots of Rudy Giuliani texts and WhatsApp messages on twitter dot com, here’s some news for… https://t.co/7t7M25c78s— Ryan J. Reilly (@Ryan J. Reilly)1619626281.0
"Executing a search warrant is an extraordinary move for prosecutors to take against a lawyer, let alone a lawyer f… https://t.co/87bCKRVo7a— Kyle Griffin (@Kyle Griffin)1619626801.0
Finally @RudyGiuliani got his apartment searched. Giuliani worked w Russian intel agents to attack America. He wasn… https://t.co/kAVqHs9oTs— Olga Lautman (@Olga Lautman)1619626273.0