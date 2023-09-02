Rudy Giuliani’s 'life essentially is falling apart': legal analyst
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 30: Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor and current lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks to members of the media during a White House Sports and Fitness Day at the South Lawn of the White House May 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Trump hosted the event to encourage children to participate in sports and make youth sports more accessible to economically disadvantaged students. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

This past Wednesday, United States District Court Judge Beryl Howell of the District of Columbia ruled that "America's Mayor" Rudy Giuliani, the erstwhile personal attorney to former President Donald Trump, is liable for defaming two Georgia poll workers by spreading rumors about them that he would later admit were "false."

Giuliani and Trump are among nineteen individuals whom Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis indicted in August for allegedly orchestrating a racketeering scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which Trump lost to President Joe Biden.

But as NBC News justice and intelligence correspondent Ken Dilanian pointed out to MSNBC on Saturday, Freeman's and Moss' case is the tip of a legal iceberg that could sink Giuliani.

Howell wrote in her decision that "the bottom line is that Giuliani has refused to comply with his discovery obligations and thwarted plaintiffs Ruby Freeman and Wandrea ArShaye Moss' procedural rights to obtain any meaningful discovery in this case," per NBC News. "Just as taking shortcuts to win an election carries risks — even potential criminal liability — bypassing the discovery process carries serious sanctions, no matter what reservations a non-compliant party may try artificially to preserve for appeal."

NBC's Daniel Barnes and Summer Concepcion noted on Wednesday that "Freeman and Moss have said their lives were turned upside down when conspiracy theorists, as well as then-President Donald Trump and Giuliani, his lawyer at the time, claimed they committed election fraud in the 2020 presidential election. A brief, heavily edited clip of security video was widely circulated online and by Trump allies as supposed proof."

They recalled that "Giuliani had claimed that Freeman and Moss were 'passing around USB ports like they were vials of heroin or cocaine.' In reality, as reflected in the House Jan. 6 committee's report, they were passing a ginger mint."

Dilanian believes that Howell's verdict is indicative of how Giuliani's world is imploding.

"The bottom line here is that these women do not have to prove their case anymore. It's proven. It's been established. Now, there will be a trial about how much money Rudy Giuliani has to pay them, and he already owes them $90,000 according to this judge for their legal fees. So it's a big blow to Mr. Giuliani," Dilanian said. "Of course, it's one of a long line of things that he's facing, including criminal liability. You know, there are reports he's got a debt of $3 million in legal fees, so his life essentially is falling apart. He is losing his license to practice law. But just add this to the list of legal woes for Rudy Giuliani."

