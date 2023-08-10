Right-wingers voice fury after FBI shoots man over Biden threats: report
FBI agent (AFP)

The fatal shooting by the FBI of a Utah man accused of threatening Joe Biden and other public figures has fueled anger among many in right-wing circles, Newsweek reports.

Craig Deleeuw Robertson was accused of making threats against Biden ahead of the President’s scheduled visit to the state. He was killed as authorities arrived at his Provo home with a warrant for his arrest Wednesday.

Right-wing media personality Glenn Beck suggested that the circumstances surrounding Robertson’s shooting are suspect.

“I'm seeing the government do things I've never seen in my 40+ years of broadcasting. People have mailed credible threats to presidents for years,” Beck wrote on his social media account.

“They've (rightly) been investigated for it, but I've never seen the FBI gun anybody down for it. Ever. This is not normal.”

READ MORE: U.S. Army reservist ran a ‘white nationalist’ training camp and touted KKK ties

Conservative author Andrew Pollack wrote on his social media account that, “The FBI hunted and killed a 75-year-old Trump supporter over a Facebook post, but didn’t arrest Ray Epps for telling people to go into the Capitol. Really makes you think."

Epps is currently suing Fox News for defamation after the network suggested he was an undercover FBI agent at the Capitol to spur on rioters.

The Citizen Free Press, a right-wing outlet, wrote on social media,“What did the FBI do when Madonna said she had ‘thought an awful lot about blowing up the Trump White House?" They did nothing."

The outlet in another post wrote: “Pre-dawn raid on an elderly man because he was spitting his dumb mouth on Facebook.”

“Biden's FBI.”

