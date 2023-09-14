'Good confession': Legal experts react to Trump admissions in Megyn Kelly interview

Donald Trump made some startling admissions in an interview with Megyn Kelly that was released Thursday, according to legal experts.

Trump is seen in the interview ranting about Special Counsel Jack Smith and his classified documents prosecution, repeating claims that he's "allowed to have these documents," whether they are "classified or not classified." He also repeated his assertion that he didn't need a "ritual" to declassify documents, though there is reportedly audio of him admitting the opposite in Smith's possession.

While this isn't the first time Trump has said he's "allowed" to have all the classified docs, it is likely to be added to the list of things used against him in court, experts said.

"So nice when Trump does prosecutors' work for them," said former prosecutor Joyce Vance Thursday. "Good confession."

Bradley Moss, an attorney who specializes in litigating national security matters, also quoted the part of Trump's interview in which he said, "I’m allowed to take these documents, classified or unclassified."

"Credit to [Kelly] for letting him confess to the crimes in the indictment. She’ll see this played at the trial by the government," Moss said.

Conservative lawyer and anti-Trump activist George Conway also joined in the fun, saying, "Interviewers should be required to read him his rights." Conway included an image with the Miranda rights text written plainly.

Law professor Lee Kovarsky added, "When people asked me why the Manhattan DA wanted to defer filing details of the prosecution's theory, THIS IS WHY," he wrote. "My man is going to go on tv and get his confession on."

