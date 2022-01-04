'Good luck with that': Devin Nunes' hometown paper takes final slap at lawmaker as he heads off to work for Trump

On the day that Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) officially stepped down from Congress to go head up Donald Trump's new social media company, the Republican lawmaker's hometown paper --which has harshly criticized him over the past several years and led him to sue them for $150 million -- took one final shot at him as he entered the private sector.

The editorial board of the Fresno Bee got off what likely will be their last attack on Nunes by declaring to their readers, "See ya, Devin Nunes. We deserve a representative who will actually meet with citizens."

With that setting the stage, the editors used the Monday editorial page to sarcastically run a help wanted ad seeking "A new member of Congress to represent Tulare County, Clovis and much of Fresno in the House of Representatives," who is willing "to work long hours in Washington, D.C."

Pointedly writing, "Nunes decided to leave Congress rather than face a tough re-election prospect in a newly drawn district that is much more favorable to a Democrat than a Republican," the editors added continued by pointing out, "He is moving on to work for former President Donald Trump, a career change that The Bee Editorial Board had recommended for the past several years, given how Nunes had morphed into being a leading foot soldier for Trump, defending the president at every turn in countless Fox News appearances."

As part of their list of grievances with Nunes' time in public service, the editors wrote, "... the new representative should have the courage to face the press. Nunes was infamous for only granting interviews to friendly media outlets, such as Maria Bartiromo’s Sunday program on Fox News or Ray Appleton’s KMJ radio show. Nunes refused to engage with reporters from news outlets like The Bee who might ask probing questions. This, despite the fact he was one of the most senior and powerful Republicans in Congress."

After adding, "the next representative should be committed to the truth and facts," the editors lamented, "It is amazing that such a sentence needs to be written."

"The bottom line," the concluded is that, "Whoever fills out the remaining months of Nunes’ term must be committed to telling the truth. In light of the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, there can be no exception."

