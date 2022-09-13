GOP trying ‘something for everyone’ abortion stances in the midterms: analysis

Republicans are attempting a two-faced approach to abortion in the midterms after the far-right Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade.

On Tuesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced that Republicans would hold a vote banning abortion nationwide after 15 weeks, angering some Republicans who fear a backlash at the polls.

"Senator Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky and the minority leader, who has previously said his party was unlikely to pursue an abortion ban, told reporters on Tuesday that he thought the issue should be left up to the states and that most members of his conference agreed," The New York Times reported. "Mr. Graham’s proposal appeared to be an effort to find a politically palatable position for Republicans after the court’s decision that could insulate them from a voter backlash, even as G.O.P.-led states enact bans on nearly all abortions. But it also accomplished something that many Republicans have sought to avoid, highlighting for voters that their choice in November is between supporting a Democratic majority that wants to preserve abortion access and handing control of Congress to Republicans who are seeking to ban the procedure."

The GOP approach was analyzed on Twitter by former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, who is also a legal analyst for MSNBC.

IN OTHER NEWS: Josh Hawley goes full Christian nationalist at conservative conference

"Don't let the GOP get away with the new 'something for everyone to win with' abortion strategy. They know they have a Roe problem," Vance wrote.

"We're seeing them run a pick-your-position for November offense, hoping to get away with inconsistent options. It involves Graham and McConnell," she explained.

"Graham offers a national abortion ban-members in conservative districts can say they support it. There's no chance it comes to the Senate floor. Meantime, McConnell says 'the party' thinks it should be left up to the states," Vance wrote. "Members at risk can say they agree."

Meanwhile, the left is celebrating turning the midterms into "Roevember," a portmanteau combing "Roe" with "November."

"Lindsay Graham has introduced a bill that would create a nationwide ban on abortion," noted prominent activist Rob Reiner.

"The battle lines have been drawn. The midterms are now officially Roevember," Reiner wrote.