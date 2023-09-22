'This is a Republican problem!' CNN host cuts off GOP lawmaker trying to pass blame for budget crisis

With the Republican-controlled House off for the weekend despite the impending government shutdown due to infighting among GOP caucus members battling with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), one party member tried to pin the blame on President Joe Biden – and CNN host Kate Bolduan abruptly cut him off.



Appearing on the network Friday, Rep. Mark Molinaro (R-NY), who represents a district that went for Biden in 2020, tried to allay worries about a possible devastating government shutdown as he also tried to shift some of the blame to Democrats.



While discussing the battle between Speaker McCarthy and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) over the budget deal, Molinaro offered, "This isn't a head fake, this is an earnest effort to show to the American people and to my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, two things, we have a bipartisan government by design or default and we have to find common ground between the Senate."

When he added, "Instead of the president sitting on the sideline laughing about the fact that we have yet to move those appropriation bills, perhaps providing a decent amount of leadership to focus our attention on the fact that this government spends money it doesn't have, taxes...," the CNN host abruptly cut him off.



"Do you think President Biden getting involved would make it -- would make it any easier for Republicans to come together? Because this is a Republican problem at this moment," she lectured.



"Listen, it's an American problem," the New York Republican backtracked before changing the subject and complaining, "We have allowed this White House to allow thousands of undocumented individuals into the country, it's crushing the city of New York."



Getting back on track after being chastized, he continued, "But my point is that what we do need an earnest effort on both sides of the political aisle."

