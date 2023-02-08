'Later comes the arrest part': GOP congressman threatens former Twitter execs with ominous rant at hearing
(Photo by Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images)

During a House Oversight Committee hearing this Wednesday over Twitter's content moderation policies, Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) accused a panel of former Twitter executives of allowing the FBI to help Joe Biden by suppressing "criminal evidence being revealed" via a story about Hunter Biden's laptop.

Higgins accused the panel of allowing the FBI to suppress the story one month before the 2020 election.

"You people interfered with the United States of America's 2020 presidential election, knowingly and willingly," Higgins said.

"That's the bad news, it's gonna get worse," he warned. "Because this is the investigation part. Later comes the arrest part."

"Your attorneys are familiar with that," he told the panel.

The panel told the House Oversight and Accountability Committee that Twitter blocked links to an October 2020 New York Post story because it looked similar to leaks from hacked Democratic computers before the 2016 election. The executives admitted that suppressing the story was a mistake.

