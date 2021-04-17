Republicans who fought Biden certification see massive plunge in corporate donations: report

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, GOP lawmakers who attempted to block the certification of Joe Biden's 2020 election win over Donald Trump have seen a massive drop in donations from corporate PACs.

The report notes an 80 percent drop in the first quarter of the year as Republicans took in only $1.3 million from business groups and trade organizations, compared to $6.7 million donated by the same groups in the first quarter of 2019 after the 2018 midterms.

The report adds that PAC money to Democrats and Republicans who voted to certify the results were only down about 30 percent and 35 percent respectively.

The Journal goes on to add that some the GOP lawmakers who saw their business PAC money shrivel up did see a surge in dollars sent by small donors.

"PAC money isn't critical to some high-profile politicians who voted against certifying the election results such as Sen. Ted Cruz (R., Texas), Sen. Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R., Ga.), whose campaigns are heavily funded by small online donations. All three raised upward of $3 million in the first quarter of this year for their campaign committees, " the report states. "Ms. Greene didn't receive any corporate PAC donations and brought in roughly 80% of her campaign money from people who donated $200 or less in the first quarter. Roughly a third of the Republican objectors saw small-dollar donations increase by 10% or more compared with the same period in 2019."

