Republicans preparing to join the 'cover-up club' before the Jan 6th committee subpoenas them: former prosecutor

As part of his "Justice Matters" YouTube series, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner suggested Republican lawmakers who face possible subpoenas from the House select committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection will likely become the latest members of the "cover-up club" dedicated to shielding Donald Trump.

With the Capitol riot hearings coming in June, Kirschner noted that leaked texts to and from former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows are more than enough reason to call for Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Jim Jordan (R-OH_ and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), among others, before the committee.

That, he suggested, would likely involve subpoenas as he hinted they are probably getting their stories straight in case they should be compelled to show up.

The problem, he worried, is if they will likely fall in line with members of Trump's inner circle -- including Steve Bannon, Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino -- and refuse to comply.

"They're not going to cooperate," he predicted. "They are all preparing to become members of the cover-up club together with the likes of Bannon, Navarro, Scavino and others."

"So this now raises the same litany of questions we ask every time," he continued. "People with information about Donald Trump's crimes refuse to provide it to the J6 committee. One: when all of those Republicans refuse to comply with these voluntary requests for testimony, will the House committee subpoena them? Two: when they blow off these subpoenas, when they violate them when they ignore them, will Congress vote them in contempt and refer them to the Department of Justice for prosecution?"

He added the Democratic-led House is also at the mercy of the DOJ aftrer voting for a criminal referral.

Watch below: