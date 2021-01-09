Capitol attack by Trump supporters has US companies looking at slashing support for the GOP: report

On Saturday, The Washington Post reported that the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has caused historically conservative corporations and trade groups to re-examine their financial relationship with President Donald Trump's administration — and with the Republican Party as a whole.

"Following the attack on the Capitol, advisers crucial to the president's economic policies tried to distance themselves from the Trump-induced mayhem," reported Todd C. Frankel, Jeff Stein, Jena McGregor, and Jonathan O'Connell. "Some resigned, such as former chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who was serving as envoy to Northern Ireland, explaining to CNBC that, 'we signed up for lower taxes and less regulation.' Companies considered cutting off the money spigot to the politicians seen as fomenting the worst of it. Firms that did business with the Trump family were reexamining the cost of being associated with a historic insurrection."

One of the biggest condemnations came from the National Association of Manufacturers, a longtime ally of the GOP, which is now calling on Vice President Mike Pence to remove Trump by the 25th Amendment.

But it is not only Trump who is facing the reckoning from corporate America, but the entire GOP that enabled him.

"A major outstanding question is whether executives or political action committees affiliated with companies will reduce their donations to GOP candidates who supported Trump's efforts to overturn the election and incite violence," said the report. "Some companies have asked about the pressure to stop political contributions to congressional members who voted against certifying the election, said Nick DeSarno, director of digital and policy communications for the trade group of policy officials at large corporations and advocacy groups. 'Companies are actively considering if these lawmakers will be supported by their PAC in the future,' DeSarno said."

You can read more here.