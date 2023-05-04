Billionaire backers of Republicans are wallowing in 'buyers remorse': conservative
Conservative Charlie Sykes claims that billionaire backers of the Republican Party are not only having second thoughts about sinking more millions into the 2024 election -- they're regretting their decision to back a candidate like Donald Trump who has greatly disappointed them.

As Sykes put it, they're feeling "buyer's remorse."

As the 2024 election ramps up, billionaire Peter Thiel has given notice that he will be careful where he invests his money, adding that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is not being considered right now due to his ongoing culture war.

Writing for MSNBC, Sykes said, "The billionaire, right-wing megadonor reportedly has decided that he’s done bankrolling political candidates because Republicans are too focused on fighting cultural battles over abortion and transgender rights."

According to the conservative commentator, "The trickle of discontent threatens to become a deluge. Other well-heeled GOP donors, including Citadel CEO Kenneth Griffin, are also reportedly rethinking their 2024 contribution plans."

Using Thiel as Exhibit A of what can go wrong, Sykes wrote, "Thiel’s record is clearly mixed. In Ohio, the right-wing billionaire essentially bought [J.D.] Vance a Senate seat; in Arizona, his candidate [Blake Masters] crashed and burned. But after donating $35 million to candidates in 2022, Thiel may have decided to sit out next year because the GOP has become too extreme and too consumed by the culture war."

"That would be the culture war that he helped launch, and the extremism he so richly funded," the conservative concluded.

