These 6 megadonors hold the GOP's future in their hands: report
Woman holding money (Shutterstock)

The future of the Republican Party rests in the hands of six super-rich megadonors, Salon reported Wednesday.

With billionaires – including Peter Thiel – already pulling their vast wealth out of the coffers of GOP candidates, those that are still willing to bankroll campaigns have huge sway in the direction the party goes, the report said.

Thiel soured on the party’s extremist candidates and has said he’s withdrawn from politics, according to the report which cited Reuters.

"Thiel came to this conclusion by late 2022, the sources said. He believes Republicans are making a mistake in focusing on cultural flashpoints and should be more concerned with spurring U.S. innovation -- a major issue for him -- and competing with China," Salon said.

"I do worry that focusing on the woke issue as ground zero is not quite enough."

Of the big spenders still willing to drop their millions into the campaign, these are the six Salon considered the most important.

Kenneth Griffin

A hedge fund founder who dropped $72 million into the 2021-22 campaigns who has moved the headquarters of his company, Citadel, to Miami – suggesting an affinity to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

But, Salon said, he has been unhappy about some of DeSantis policies, particularly over abortion.

“Griffin is still likely to donate to DeSantis once he announces a formal run, though other candidates may get funding from Griffin as well,” the report said.

Jeffrey and Janine Yass

Jeffrey Yass, the vice board chair of the Cato Institute, and his wife Janine poured $56 million into the 2022 Congressional campaigns, and have already given a seven-figure donation to DeSantis.

Timothy Mellon

The heir of a Wyoming bank tycoon, Mellon spent $41 million on the 2022 races. He was a major Trump backer in 2020 and is still openly supporting the former president now, Salon reported.

Thomas Peterffy

Also turned off by DeSantis conservative policies, Peterffy said last month that he had paused all political donations.

"I have put myself on hold," Peterffy told the Financial Times in April. "Because of his stance on abortion and book banning . . . myself, and a bunch of friends, are holding our powder dry."

DeSantis, he added, "seems to have lost some momentum."

But he has said he will “do whatever I can” to make sure Trump is not the 2024 nominee.

"The problem with Trump is he has so many negatives, he can't get elected, period," he told Bloomberg last year.

Steve Schwarzman

The Blackstone Group CEO was a Trump backer, but last year told CNBC: "It is time for the Republican Party to turn to a new generation of leaders and I intend to support one of them in the presidential primaries."

It’s unclear who his favored candidate is, Salon wrote.

Miriam Adelson

Adelson has voiced support for both DeSantis and Nikki Haley, and was Haley's second biggest donor in 2019, giving $250,000.

