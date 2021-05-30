The GOP is a 'dying party' filled with 'old white men and old white women': former Republican lawmaker

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday morning, former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) claimed Americans are watching his former party wither away, in part because it is wholly populated by old white people who are part of Donald Trump's "cult."

During a discussion on having his radio show canceled because he refuses to "kiss Trump's ring," the ex-lawmaker said it looks to him like the Republican Party is slowly dying and can't be saved.

Speaking with host Ali Velshi, Walsh explained, "The Republican Party is a dying national political party and the sooner it can die the better for all of us."

"I mean that," he added. "It is literally the party of old white men and old white women. It is Matt Gaetz's party. It is the party of Marjorie Taylor Greene. The sooner we can have something better and new come along, I think the better for the rest of the country."

