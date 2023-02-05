'Not an official report': Ronna McDaniel distances from leaked doc urging GOP to ramp up election denial

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel appeared to distance herself from the recently circulated GOP document calling on Republicans at the state level to ramp up election denial efforts for 2024, according to WISN 12 political director Matt Smith.

"That's not an official report. There's other things that need to be added to that, including all the legal pursuits that we had, all the lawsuits that we had," said McDaniel. She added that, "We're going to continue to engage in election integrity, poll watchers, poll workers and litigation when it's necessary."

The document in question was unearthed by The Washington Post last week, and appeared to outline a plan to increase and formalize the process for election challenges, creating "election integrity officers" all around the country — even as the document acknowledged that election fraud conspiracy theories hurt Republican voters' confidence in elections and may have contributed to their losses in key states in 2020 and 2022.

“If there is corruption in the election infrastructure, then having Republicans in the system will expose many issues,” the report said.

This comes after McDaniel was just elected to another term chairing the RNC, following a contentious challenge from Trump attorney Harmeet Dhillon — a lawyer who helped advance litigation to overturn the election in 2020. MyPillow CEO and election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell also mounted a bid to chair the party.

READ: ABC host pops Marco Rubio's balloon rant: It 'happened three times' under Trump

Most prominent Republicans who pushed conspiracy theories about election integrity prior to the 2022 midterms have accepted the results. One exception is Arizona gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, who has continued to declare herself the rightful winner and file lawsuits challenging the results — and is now the subject of a criminal complaint for a tweet in which she appeared to show real people's ballot signatures, a potential violation of state law.