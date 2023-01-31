Kari Lake criminal referral sent to Arizona AG from secretary of state
Kari Lake

Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake was referred to the Arizona attorney general for investigation on Monday afternoon. According to the referral, which came from Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, Lake violated state law by tweeting out copies of voter signatures in her tweets.

For the past several months, Lake has claimed that there was a conspiracy afoot and that she won the 2022 election, just as Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

Lake's tweet that is being targeted by the secretary claims that the GOP-led Senate confirmed that 40,000 ballots were illegal, showing examples of voters' signatures, which is against the law.

"Nothing in this section shall preclude public inspection of voter registration records at the office of the county recorder for the purpose prescribed by this section, except that ... the records containing a voter's signature ... shall not be accessible or reproduced by any person other than the voter..." the office cited in the referral.

See the excerpt of the letter below or at this link.

