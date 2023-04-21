DC insider: GOP is becoming the American fascist party
Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a court hearing on April 22, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by John Bazemore-Pool/Getty Images)
The modern Republican Party doesn’t give a damn about democracy – it is rapidly becoming the American fascist party.

This party is devoted to three ideas: that power is only legitimate if Republicans wield it, power must be acquired by any means necessary, and the party is accountable to no one once it has it.

Are Democrats protesting your inaction on gun violence? Expel them!

Does the public want to speak against your extremist proposals? They’ve got 30 seconds each – if you let them speak at all.

At risk of losing your supermajority due to changing demographics? Bypass your own state constitution and redraw legislative districts early to keep it!

Lose the election? Deny the outcome!

And what if one of your own is charged with a crime? Reject it all as a witch hunt, and undermine the justice system to protect them.

My friends, the Republican Party is only committed to maintaining its own power. Nothing more, nothing less.

We must continue to protest this radicalism in the streets, and punish it at the ballot box.

Authoritarianism is not just an external threat. It’s right here in America.

