Former Trump official blasts 'unwise' GOP for propping up 2020 election lies
Former Trump official Alyssa Farah tells CNN the president was 'directly responsible' for Capitol riots (screenshot)

Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah on Wednesday blasted her party for continuing to relitigate the 2020 presidential election by moving to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).

Farah, who directly blamed her former boss for inciting the January 6th MAGA mob at the United States Capitol building, told CNN's John Berman that she's baffled by the GOP's current strategy.

"This is just a strategically unwise move by the Republican Party," she said. "When you lose an election, the last thing you should do is look back on the election and repeatedly relitigate it. The last thing we should be talking about is the election the Republicans lost. We should be focusing on the midterms and what the Republican Party is for."

Farah said that the party did not need to rev up its base with lies about the stolen election, as such arguments would repel the swing voters it needs to retake control of Congress next year.

"Republicans are not going to win back the house by winning Marjorie Taylor Greene's or Matt Gaetz's districts," she said. "They're going to win by moderate D-1 and D-2 districts and swing Democrats. They don't do this by carrying on the myth that the election was stolen."

Watch the video below.


Ex-Trump official blasts GOP for propping up 2020 election lies www.youtube.com