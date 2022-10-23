GOP lawmaker put on the spot over far-right colleague's plans to impeach Biden

Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday morning, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) was put on the spot by host Jake Tapper over plans by far-right members of the House GOP making plans to impeach Joe Biden right after they take control of the House following the midterm election.

Noting that House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) has been making rumblings about going after Biden a central part of her pitch to return the House to GOP hands, the CNN host pressed Mace --who styles herself as a moderate -- to defend the GOP leader.

"You said there is pressure on Republicans to vote to impeach President Biden or top Biden cabinet officials," host Tapper prompted. "One congresswoman suggested impeachment was on the table in a New York Post interview this week. Do you think President Biden has committed any impeachable offenses?"

"That is something that would have to be investigated," she demurred. " I am not interested in playing tit for tat. I am not interested in retaliation. Impeachment has been weaponized over the years and we've seen that."

Quickly changing the subject, she continued, "I really want us to be focused on the economy, on tackling inflation with responsible policy. We also need to look at crime and immigration; we've had 4.2 million illegal immigrants cross the border illegally at the southern border since Biden was sworn into office. We've got fentanyl racing across every street in America. In fact, there was enough fentanyl discovered in South Carolina two weeks ago to kill 1 million people -- so we've got to get very serious about those issues."

Watch below or at the link: