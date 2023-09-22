Far-right House Republicans are knowingly steering the U.S. economy toward danger by pushing for a shutdown — and are completely fine with that out of a belief it will somehow help former President Donald Trump retake office in 2024.

That's the view of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who sounded the alarm on Thursday's edition of MSNBC's "The ReidOut."

"Senator, thank you so much for being here. And, I mean, where to begin?" said anchor Joy Reid. "I guess we'll begin with the leader of the Republican Party doing it from Florida, Donald Trump, who has demanded — he said it's the last chance to stop the political investigations against him. He wants to include defunding Jack Smith, the special prosecutor in the investigations against him, and if not, he says to shut the government down. Your thoughts?"

"We have been talking about the extremists in the House and republicans," said Warren. "Sometimes demands were met by Kevin McCarthy and they change with their demands are. And a lot of people think, they just don't seem to know what they want. They know exactly what they want. They want to do whatever they can to help Donald Trump. That means, right now, to shut down the government, because it will impose pain on the American people."

A shutdown, Warren added, "will be damaging to the U.S. economy. It will undermine us all around the world. They believe, and Donald Trump believes, that advances the likelihood that Donald Trump will be elected in 2024. So, this has real purpose to it."

"The scary part is that so far, Kevin McCarthy is letting them run the country and moving us in the direction of a government shutdown that really will do damage to Americans and people around the world."

