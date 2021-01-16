'Bitter infighting' over Trump has Republicans worried they'll lose even more seats in 2022: report

According to a report from the New York Times' Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin, Republican lawmakers are already at each other's throats over Donald Trump re-election loss -- and the loss of control of the Senate -- with some GOP officials worried the internal war could spill out from behind closed doors and impact the 2022 midterm.
At issue are Republicans who are still loyal to the ousted Trump and those who want to put the past four years behind them after it culminated in the loss of the Senate and the White House to the Democrats.
The report notes that fans of the president who are still in office are working at ousting colleagues they feel were not loyal to Trump both after his election loss and then again after he was accused of inciting a riot at the Capitol that led to five deaths on January 6th.
According to the report, at the president's urging, pro-Trump lawmakers are attempting to undercut leadership Republicans including Sen. John Thune (SC) and Rep. Liz Cheney (WY) and may encourage primaries against the two among others.
"In Washington, Republicans are particularly concerned about a handful of extreme-right House members who could run for Senate in swing states, potentially tarnishing the party in some of the most politically important areas of the country," the report states. "The highest-profile tests of Mr. Trump's clout may come in two sparsely populated Western states, South Dakota and Wyoming, where the president has targeted a pair of G.O.P. leaders: John Thune, the second-ranking Senate Republican, and Liz Cheney, the third-ranking House Republican."
Those seats, along with others held by Republicans in the House who voted for impeachment have some Republican officials worried a bruising primary could leave them with a candidate who is too extreme for the district, allowing the seat to flip to the Democrats.
"If Ms. Cheney is deposed, it could encourage primary challenges against other Republicans who supported impeachment or censure, including more moderate lawmakers like Representatives Peter Meijer and Fred Upton of Michigan and John Katko of New York, whose districts could slip away from Republicans if they nominated hard-line Trump loyalists," the Times reports. "But in a sign that Mr. Trump can't expect to fully dictate party affairs, Mr. McCarthy has indicated that he opposes calls to remove her from leadership"
Additionally, Republicans are worried about overly ambitious newly elected far-right lawmakers who may decide to run for higher office seats held by their Republican colleagues.
"Privately, Republican officials are concerned about possible campaigns for higher office by some of the high-profile backbenchers in the House who have railed against the election results and propagated fringe conspiracy theories. Among those figures are Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Andy Biggs of Arizona. All three states have Senate seats and governorships up for election in 2022," the report states.
According to Scott Reed, the former chief political strategist for the Chamber of Commerce, "In 2022, we'll be faced with the Trump pitchfork crowd, and there will need to be an effort to beat them back," he said before adding, "Hopefully they'll create multicandidate races where their influence will be diluted."
You can read more here.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Republicans already panicked over 2022 election as donors close wallets after Capitol riot: report
On Saturday, the Associated Press reported that Senate Republicans are in panic mode as they cannot rely on many of their major campaign funding sources for the upcoming midterm election.
"Eight Republican senators voted to reject Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden, even after the ransacking of the Capitol by a mob of Donald Trump supporters who were exhorted by the president to stop Congress from certifying Biden's victory. Five people died in the mayhem, including a Capitol Police officer," reported Brian Slodysko. "Recriminations were swift, with more than a dozen corporate giants — including AT&T, Nike, Comcast, Dow, Marriott, Walmart and Verizon — pledging to withhold donations to Republican lawmakers who voted to reject the outcome of the election in Arizona or Pennsylvania."
According to a report from USA Today, several Republican senators are giving very serious thought to voting for the impeachment of Donald Trump purely because it would keep him from running for office again.
With a Senate trial in the offing -- likely after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) turns over the reins to incoming Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) -- Republicans are intrigued by the idea of Trump being put in the rearview mirror if they vote to impeach him.
Trump spent weeks rehearsing election night victory lies for aides: report
On Saturday, Axios reported that outgoing President Donald Trump's efforts to steal the election were "premeditated" before any of the ballots were reported — and that he planned ahead of time to declare premature victory if it looked like he was ahead in enough states.
"As Trump prepared for Election Day, he was focused on the so-called red mirage. This was the idea that early vote counts would look better for Republicans than the final tallies because Democrats feared COVID-19 more and would disproportionately cast absentee votes that would take longer to count," reported Jonathan Swan and Zachary Basu. "Trump intended to exploit this — to weaponize it for his vast base of followers."
Copyright © 2021 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.