House Republicans are 'in a hole and digging' as Democrats watch them flail

The inability of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to get his leadership team on the same page as they attempt to come up with a budget plan is being greeted with joy by House Democrats and White House officials who are more than willing to watch the GOP infighting go public.

The once-again embattled McCarthy has been sniping at some of his top lieutenants, with Politico reporting that he"...has taken shots at Budget Chair Jodey Arrington (R-TX) as 'incompetent' and chief deputy Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) as 'ineffective,'" with the report adding, "People close to McCarthy tell us that he perceives both men as disloyal (and we know from covering McCarthy for almost a decade that he holds grudges)."

According to Axios, things aren't getting any better, and in fact are getting worse, allowing Democrats to sit back and not have to throw him a lifeline.

One top Democrat who is observing the House Republican's "dysfunction" told Axios, Republicans are "in a hole and digging ...so why take away their shovels?"

The report adds, "The report has reassured Democrats that the Biden administration's refusal to move forward with talks before McCarthy releases a GOP budget outline is the correct approach."

"A White House official told Axios that Biden's strategy of holding out for a 'clean' debt ceiling increase and only negotiating on the budget once Republicans present a proposal remains unchanged," the Axios report added.