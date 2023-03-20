GOP getting 'out in front of their skis' as Trump indictment looms: Adam Kinzinger

House Republicans, led by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on the Judiciary Committee, have set out a demand for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to testify to Congress about his investigation of former President Donald Trump's hush payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels — even before he has issued any indictment, or lack thereof, in the matter.

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), a longtime critic of Trump, took to CNN on Monday to sound the alarm about this effort — and warn that in addition to being against the rule of law, it is derailing the GOP agenda altogether.

"As your former colleagues, House Republicans are gathering in Florida, is this precisely the type of Trump-inspired action you have been warning about?" asked anchor Wolf Blitzer.

"Yeah, I mean, look, this is a time where the Republicans should be talking about what's your agenda for the economy, what's your agenda for the banking system, your agenda for poverty, going forward, Ukraine, those kinds of discussions," said Kinzinger. "This is overshadowing, frankly, whether it's this one or the potential charges from Georgia or potential federal charges, this is going to overshadow the Republican agenda. You see people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, this is basically all she's tweeting about. She's the de facto leader of the GOP right now. It's a massive distraction, and I think a lot of these Republicans are getting way out in front of their skis. Read the charges. If they are a nothingburger, they have a right to ask some questions, but they very well may not be, and I worry about the precedent of the chill this sends to any state prosecutor that wants to pursue charges against any American."

Kinzinger warned that "we run the risk of becoming numb to what's really going on here" with House GOP lawmakers trying to interfere with the Manhattan investigation.

"You have an entire party that's basically jumping the gun and trying to interfere before laws, and before law enforcement, really has had its chance, and justice has had its chance, to be done," said Kinzinger. "You have a president that's done one of the darkest videos I have ever seen, the former president, where he called Russia not our enemy but fellow Americans our enemy, and then has tweeted, or put on Truth Social, over and over that his supporters need to come out and basically prevent justice from occurring. Now, you go to Earth 2, five years ago, and people would be shocked by this. We've become numb. And I don't think we can afford and risk to become as numb as we have become."

