New Mike Flynn QAnon gathering raises alarms -- and shows how they've penetrated the GOP

The speaker lineup for an upcoming QAnon conference in Las Vegas shows how deeply the conspiracy-theory group has infiltrated the Republican Party.
Michael Flynn, a former Trump administration national security adviser, will headline the For God & Country Patriot Double Down at the Caesars Forum from Oct. 23-25, according to a report in the Las Vegas Sun.
Other attendees will include several current and former GOP lawmakers, including Arizona state Sen. Sonny Borrelli, Arizona state Rep. Leo Biasiucci, and former Nevada Assemblyman Jim Marchant, who's running for secretary of state.
Kristen Doerer, managing editor of Right Wing Watch, called the lineup a "who's who of the far-right movement, particularly the QAnon movement," and said the presence of elected officials "offers the conference a tinge of legitimacy some QAnon-related gatherings don't have."
"This lineup kind of shows how QAnon has infiltrated the Republican Party," Doerer told the Sun. "What you can expect at this event is a lot of talk about the false claims that the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump and a lot of anti-mask and anti-vaccine sentiment."
The conference, similar to one held in Dallas on Memorial Day weekend, appears to be a for-profit event, the newspaper notes, with the cheapest tickets listed at $650, and a VIP all-weekend pass going for $3,000.
It's unclear how many will attend, but the Sun reports the event raises concerns about the potential for violence, the safety of Las Vegas strip workers, and the possible spread of COVID-19.
The newspapers notes that the FBI considers QAnon a potential source of domestic terrorism, with followers possibly seeking to harm members of the "cabal" — Democratic politicians and celebrities engaged in nefarious activities. "Today's political and cultural environment could 'act as a catalyst for some to begin accepting the legitimacy of violent action,' the report said."
Robert Futrell, a UNLV sociology professor who studies political extremism, called for Caesars officials to reconsider hosting the conference.
"I would hope that the Caesars board and its event bookers would consider what types of events they're booking," Futrell said. "In this instance, it's a group that … is behind a lot of fabrications. I think there are ethical concerns there. They could make the decision to simply not write the contract for this event."
Laura Martin, executive director of the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada, added: "It's shameful that we have to host people like this. I'd like to know what the process is that Caesars uses to book their conventions. I know I'll be staying away from the Strip that weekend."