'Embarrassing': Former Trump staffer unloads on Republicans over 'incredibly sad' in-fighting
Kevin McCarthy (Photo by Stefani Reynolds for AFP)

During an appearance on Fox Business this Friday, former Trump staffer Max Miller discussed the fight within the Republican Party to elect a House Speaker and GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy's refusal to abandon his bid for Speaker despite losing 11 votes on the matter.

According to Miller, McCarthy will ultimately get the 218 votes he needs to become Speaker, and the 20 Republican lawmakers who oppose him haven't stuck beside any of the nominees they put forth.

Miller called on the lawmakers to allow the process to move on so Republicans "can do work on the behalf of the American people and stop bickering with each other, because I promised my constituents that I would come to Washington D.C. not to fight within the Republican Party, but to take that fight and civil discourse over to the Democrats' side..."

Miller went on to say that Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz's nomination of Donald Trump for Speaker was a "political stunt" designed to raise money.

When asked if Republicans can govern effectively, Miller said that the 20 holdouts are setting a precedent that is "incredibly sad and disappointing, and honestly embarrassing for our party."

Watch the full segment below or at this link.

Nominating Trump for speaker was a total ‘political stunt’: Ohio Rep.-elect www.youtube.com

