GOP's Twitter bias claims upended as 'remarkable' report reveals Republican requests to censor posts

While Twitter was the preferred social media platform for former President Donald Trump, the entire Republican party's discontent with Twitter posts was tracked in a database Twitter kept of GOP requests to remove posts, according to a new Rolling Stone report.

The discovery of this detailed list is contrary to the partisan point-of-view that new Twitter owner Elon Musk has been sharing, as he has strategically been dialed-in on communicating Twitter post removal and content challenges from Democrats. At no time has Musk revealed the listing of GOP post removal requests.

The finding comes as part of Wednesday's House Oversight Committee hearing on Twitter and its alliances with both political parties, including suppressing content to benefit either Democratic or Republican messaging.

According to the story in Rolling Stone, the requests not only came from the staffs of both then-President Trump and current President Joe Biden, but also from the staffs of high-profile members of Congress, including Republican Representatives Kevin McCarthy (California) and Elise Stefanik (New York). The requests include reinstating banned right-wing personalities.

Ironically enough, Trump's staff would email to request post removals on their definition of "hate speech," which would also include death threats made at Trump and other influential GOP leaders. They would also contact Twitter about posts they considered misinformation.

A 2019 post by model and social rights activist Chrissy Teigen also drew the ire of Trump's staff. Trump has not publicly commented on the Twitter requests.

During Wednesday's hearing, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) asked for the "remarkable" Rolling Stone article to be read into the record.

"So for everybody's reading enjoyment, if people think it was biased against, this would lead us to believe it was definitely biased against liberals and progressives," Raskin said.





