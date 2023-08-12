'They sabotage Democracy': Analyst issues stark warning about Republican party

Republicans stand as the biggest threat to Democracy in the United States, a political strategist said on Saturday.

Political strategist Ashley Pratte Oates appeared on MSNBC's Symone, and was asked about Democratic lawmakers in Tennessee who were recently reinstated after being expelled over a protest.

"Our democracy is broken. Flat out, it is broken. And Republicans stand as the biggest threat to our democracy today," Oates said Saturday. "And that is exactly why in 2022, as you pointed out in those midterm elections, people turned out because they realize that you cannot sleep on the states."

She added that "Republicans are really trying to operate and build out their base and move their extreme policy agendas forward," and that they are doing so "in the states" and "for a very strategic reason."

"They believe that by dismantling democracy in the states and trying to prevent people from having access to the ballot box or anything else, it's the way in which they can win," she added. "The most dangerous thing right now, Symone, and this is really important here, is that when the Republicans lose on the issues, they sabotage democracy at every turn, and it is all under the guise of a limited government platform."

When the GOP talks about limited government, it actually means anti-democracy, according to Oates.

And that has all been really spurred by the Donald Trump era, where they just fell in line and believe that, you know, the ideal platform just should be the party of one man's ego."

