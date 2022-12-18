GOP 'shadow committee' is 'privately plotting' to issue its own Jan 6th report

A report from Axios states that a Republican Party "shadow committee" has been "secretly plotting" to release their own report on the Jan. 6 insurrection in an effort to undercut the reported 1,000-page report coming from the bi-partisan House select committee this week.

According to Andrew Solender and Alayna Treen of Axios, the thrown-together GOP committee is made up of Republicans who were not given a seat on the House committee due to their ties with Donald Trump.

The report notes, "Republicans aim to cast the select committee's report as partisan by contrasting its expected focus on former President Trump with their concentration on Capitol security," with a source stating, "We're prepared to release it when they release theirs."

'The GOP's shadow Jan. 6 panel is made up of would-be select committee members. The shadow group's report will likely come in at over 100 pages," the report states with Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) providing more details.

In an interview Banks claimed the alternate report will "focus on security failures," and argue that the official select committee "never dealt with the serious issues."

Banks also added that months-long House investigation over the Capitol riot is "all about "political payback."

You can read more here.

