Trump takes stab at undercutting House committee's final report with 'very important tweets' from Jan. 6
Donald Trump (Photo via AFP)

With the House select committee reportedly meeting on Sunday and putting the finishing touches on their report of the Jan. 6th insurrection, Donald Trump took to his Truth Social account in an apparent attempt to undercut what are expected to be several key findings.

On Monday the committee will hold its last televised hearing after which their reported 1,000-page report will be released to the public before Christmas.

According to reports, one key finding will note that the former president will be not only accused of inciting the Capitol riot, but also that he delayed in calling off his supporters who were battling with Capitol police.

After a morning of lashing out at Democrats, the FBI and DOJ officials as "thugs," the former president reposted a pair of his own posts on Twitter from Jan. 6th in what is likely an attempt to prove his innocence.

On Truth Social, he wrote, "These two very important tweets have been uncovered now that my account, which was shut down by the FBI, has been reinstated!"

On one tweet from the day of the insurrection, he wrote, "I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!" just after noon on Jan. 6.

The second tweet went out moments later, where he stated, "I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!"

