'It really sucks to be in the minority': GOP lawmaker whines about 'toxic' atmosphere in House after Capitol riot

In an interview about the state of affairs in Congress after the Jan 6th Capitol riot and the battle over the recently-passed COVID-19 aid bill that was almost universally opposed by Republicans, one GOP lawmaker expressed frustration with his minority status after the GOP lost control of the House and the Senate in subsequent elections with Donald Trump as president.
According to an Associated Press report, "Not yet 100 days into the new Congress, the legislative branch has become an increasingly toxic and unsettled place, with lawmakers frustrated by the work-from-home limits imposed by the coronavirus and suspicious of each other after the Jan. 6 riot over Donald Trump's presidency."
The report goes on to note that tempers are short following the Trump-inspired Capitol riot on Jan. 6th by right-wing supporters of the former president and Republicans who have seen their power slip away in the past four years are finding it difficult to deal with being the minority party.
"The first months of the year have laid bare the scars from the historic, unprecedented events. The fallout extends far beyond the broken windows and gouged walls of the Capitol to the loss that comes from the absence of usual routines and visitors that were the daily hum of democracy. With virtual meetings and socially distanced votes, lawmakers have fewer opportunities to talk to each other, share ideas and ease fears in the aftermath of the riot." the reports states with Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL) confirming, "The mood is toxic."
Making it worse, he conceded is the GOP standing on the sidelines while Democrats push through bills they want.
"I mean, it really sucks to be in the minority, but it's really worse when there's just such a high partisan temperature," Davis conceded.
In part, the toxic atmosphere is a residual from the Trump years when the former president ran roughshod over Republicans and Democrats alike.
"One certainty is that the last president has left an indelible mark on the legislative branch," AP reports. "Trump's brand of politics is reshaping the Republican Party as lawmakers mimic his style. GOP lawmakers mostly play down the insurrection as simply a 'protest,' even as 300 people have been charged in the attack. Republicans dismiss the House coronavirus restrictions, despite public health guidelines urging vaccinations, mask-wearing and social distance to prevent another surge."
