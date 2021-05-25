Anderson Cooper shreds 'taxpayer-funded troll' Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marjorie Taylor Greene (Screen Capture)

On CNN Monday, anchor Anderson Cooper and Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) discussed the inflammatory Holocaust remarks by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

"Her remarks come as the country is experiencing a wave of anti-Semitic attacks in Manhattan, the victim spoke about it this morning," said Cooper, playing a clip of a man recounting a "crowd" kicking, punching, and pepper-spraying him. "That happened on the streets of New York City last week. So why are these Republicans staying silent? If the answer is they don't want to offend bigots and haters, their silence is a deafening roar. Steve Cohen, how do you push back on these disgusting comments without giving oxygen to this person who is, at this point, essentially a taxpayer-funded troll?"

"Well, it's sad to see it that members of Congress have gotten to this low level, but they don't understand history. They don't understand the Holocaust," said Cohen. "She doesn't understand, and she's not — obviously, the comments she made about lasers starting the California wildfires, she's got a real problem with Jewish people. I think she's playing to her base, and a lot of Republicans today have no experience in government and experience of history and trying to become social media stars and raise money that way, and that's what they're talking about."

"What they're doing is celebrity through social media, raising money with no sense of conscience, no sense of past legislation and no sense of making America a country where people work together and try to have peace and folks be together in all pursuits," added Cooper.

Watch below:

