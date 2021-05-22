'Sickening': Marjorie Taylor Greene ripped for 'vile' comparison of masks and the Holocaust

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) compared mask rules to prevent coronavirus to the Holocaust, and got ripped to shreds on social media.
The Georgia congresswoman told a conservative podcaster that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to require masks in the House chamber, where 100 percent of Democrats say they've been vaccinated but fewer than 45 percent of Republicans will disclose they have, was basically the same as the Nazi persecution and extermination of Jews.
"You know, we can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany," Greene said, "and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about."
Jewish groups quickly condemned Greene's remarks, calling on her to immediately retract them and apologize, and social media users called her out, as well.
You can never compare health-related restrictions with yellow stars, gas chambers & other Nazi atrocities. Such co… https://t.co/ygLMO8KreG— American Jewish Congress (@American Jewish Congress)1621603796.0
This is antisemitism. Comparing the suffering of Jews in the Holocaust to being asked to wear a mask is antisemitic… https://t.co/CORhLt85Sj— The Rude Pundit (@The Rude Pundit)1621643959.0
I live in Marjorie Taylor Greene's district and I'm going to do everything I can do to make sure she is voted out.… https://t.co/tI7JJLMt0W— Jen is fully vaccinated (@Jen is fully vaccinated)1621643383.0
I’m shocked Marjorie Taylor-Greene compared wearing masks to the Holocaust. I had no idea she believed the Holocaust was real.— Mason Steinberg (@Mason Steinberg)1621640710.0
If you can't see the connection between Nazis in Charlottesville openly chanting "Jews Will Not Replace Us," and th… https://t.co/FH6LDCH99v— Jake Lobin (@Jake Lobin)1621657286.0
There may be something more offensive that Marjorie "Jewish Space Lasers" Taylor Greene, who just compared being as… https://t.co/IbFrdB7e8p— Bill Prady (@Bill Prady)1621611036.0
Maybe the reason people like Marjorie Taylor Greene think mask wearing is as bad as the Holocaust is because we don… https://t.co/uZpdjzeU3s— Brando (@Brando)1621682008.0
I assume Greene also has to wear shoes in the Capitol. Are shoes now the Holocaust? https://t.co/Nm3gJu88GU— Stephen Robinson (@Stephen Robinson)1621661055.0
Greene makes this ridiculous Holocaust comparison during a surge of antisemitic attacks. https://t.co/bso3979Hwj— Ahmed Baba (@Ahmed Baba)1621640287.0
The Holocaust: The systematic murder of 6 million Jews. Mask-wearing: A simple act that costs you nothing and save… https://t.co/Y3alEtRRVA— David Cicilline (@David Cicilline)1621631746.0
Marjorie Taylor Greene says Speaker Pelosi wanting unvaccinated Members of Congress to wear masks is “exactly the t… https://t.co/y17dqLnMOF— Wirjil (@Wirjil)1621664889.0
As a Jewish American and 3rd generation Holocaust survivor, I am DISGUSTED by Rep. Greene's erroneous analogy. Con… https://t.co/Wym2lefgaf— Peter Morley (@Peter Morley)1621657673.0
Anne Frank would be alive today if the Nazis hasn't put her in Bergen-Belsen concentration camp where she died of t… https://t.co/1GahkMsyoh— Victoria Brownworth (@Victoria Brownworth)1621658746.0