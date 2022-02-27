'Useful idiot' Republicans scorched for attacking Biden during Ukraine crisis

During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show," conservative commentator Charlie Sykes expressed nothing but contempt for GOP lawmakers and conservatives who are using the crisis in Ukraine to bash President Joe Biden who is leading the world in pushing back at Vladimir Putin.

After host Jonathan Capehart shared a supercut that showed former president Donald Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) spending more time attacking the American president than the Russian president who is threatening nuclear war, he exclaimed, "Ah, y'all, come on? So, why is the party of Reagan -- the one that saw Russia and communism as the evil empire -- now seemingly rooting for Putin?"

"This is a disgraceful moment," Sykes began. "This is not the party of Reagan anymore, it's the party of Trump. What you demonstrated there was the entertainment wing of the Republican Party is all-in on either being pro-Putin or anti-anti-Putin."

"This is important because right now there seems to be a moment when most Republic elected officials are reading the room and recognizing, you don't want to be justifying this aggression by Vladimir Putin and they're sort of sounding like they're kind of hawkish," he added. "But we have to remember that the entertainment wing of the Republican Party is still the dominant wing of the Republican Party. They are still the id of the Republican Party."

"These useful idiots out there may be looking bad at the moment, but don't, don't underestimate their ability to pull the Republican Party back in the Trumpian direction," he added.

