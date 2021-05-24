Key Trump impeachment witness hits Mike Pompeo with a massive lawsuit over his broken promise
Gordon Sondland- YouTube screenshot

Donald Trump's former ambassador to the European Union is suing former secretary of state Mike Pompeo and the U.S. government for $1.8 million in legal fees over the 2019 impeachment saga.

Attorneys for Gordon Sondland claim in the lawsuit filed Monday that Pompeo backed out of his promise that the State Department would pay his legal fees after the former ambassador delivered bombshell testimony in Trump's first impeachment trial, reported the Washington Post.

Sondland testified before the House impeachment inquiry in November 2019 that Trump and his aides pressured the Ukrainian government to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter in exchange for the release of congressionally approved military aid.

The Portland hotelier was appointed as ambassador after donating $1 million to Trump's 2016 campaign.