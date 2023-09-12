Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is gunning for House speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), but House Democrats aren't willing to help take him down.

A single House member can force a vote on a "motion to vacate," but removing the speaker would require a House majority -- and a substantial number of Democratic votes -- and McCarthy's allies believe has the support of most Republicans, reported Axios.

"The 180 to 200 or perhaps even more [of the 222 House Republicans] are willing to vote for McCarthy as long as it takes," said Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE).

Gaetz is threatening McCarthy's leadership to force a vote on impeaching President Joe Biden, and while one House Democrat predicted "some" Democratic support for a motion to vacate, that lawmaker said most would prefer to stick with "the devil you know."

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

"No love for Kevin," that lawmaker said. "But [there is] concern about more chaos, and who might take his place if he is booted."

McCarthy dismissed the challenge and said Gaetz "should go ahead and do it," and Democrats don't seem especially concerned about the GOP turmoil.

"Most of us came here to govern and get things done," said Rep. Greg Landsman (R-OH), "not indulge Matt Gaetz when he has one of his tantrums."

McCarthy remains vulnerable to a motion to vacate if he compromises with Democrats to avoid a government shutdown after Sept. 30, but he may need support from across the aisle to retain his leadership.

"There's little incentive for Democrats to support him in the event of a motion to vacate," said one senior House Democrat. "It's not too late, but it's the fourth quarter and time is running out."