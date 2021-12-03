GOP anti-Biden revolt officially thwarted as Senate passes bill to stop government shutdown

On Thursday evening, the Senate overwhelmingly passed a bipartisan continuing resolution to prevent a government shutdown at the end of the week — dealing a blow to a small group of Republicans who had been hoping to force such a confrontation as a political statement.
The shutdown effort, led by Republicans like Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, was an attempt to "defund" enforcement of President Joe Biden's civilian vaccine mandate for most businesses over 100 employees, which is currently the subject of litigation on multiple fronts.
Cruz was famously also at the forefront of the 2013 government shutdown, where Republicans sought to defund implementation of the Affordable Care Act.
In the House, some Republicans like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia also encouraged a shutdown.
Passage of the resolution keeps the government fully funded for the short term, and prevents a potential protracted fight that could slow down economy recovery.