Greased-up Florida man leads cops on chase across trampoline after drugged-out robbery spree
A Florida man allegedly led police on a bizarre chase in the nude and covered in grease after allegedly committing a string of drug-fueled robberies, reported The Daily Beast on Friday.

"This week in the Sunshine State, authorities say a 34-year-old Volusia County man committed two home invasions and fled from law enforcement — all while completely naked, according to ClickOrlando," reported Victor Swezey. "The suspect, identified as Blake Tokman, was allegedly covered in a baffling trio of substances when he was finally apprehended: wheel bearing grease, peppermint oil, and blood."

According to the report, Tokman could be seen on body camera footage "attempting to escape from police by diving into a pool and then bouncing onto a trampoline, and it took three medics to finally secure him to a stretcher." He was allegedly under the influence of drugs during the incident.

Tokman now faces a litany of charges including battery on a law enforcement officer, criminal mischief, occupied burglary, and violently resisting arrest, per the report.

"Florida Man" stories about locals in Florida committing bizarre crimes have become a yearslong internet meme, fueled in part by the state's unusually transparent public records laws that allow full disclosure of such incidents to the news.

Several such stories have made national attention in recent years. One man in 2021 was caught on video in a racist and violent meltdown at Miami International Airport, bouncing around the terminal screaming the N-word and tossing around stanchion posts. Another man earlier this month was arrested in Brevard County after brandishing a machete at a local tavern because his karaoke request was denied.

