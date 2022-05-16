Here are the high-profile mass shootings inspired by far-right 'Great Replacement' rhetoric: CNN
The Buffalo mass shooting in which Black people specifically were targeted is just the latest example of racist-inspired hate crimes that plague the United States.

As reported by CNN on Monday, a study from the Anti-Defamation League revealed that white supremacists were responsible for more murders than any other political extremists last year, and they account for 55 percent of extremist murders in the past 10 years.

CNN anchor Laura Jarrett recounted a partial list of those horrific incidents.

"In August of 2019 a man walked into a Walmart in El Paso, TX armed with a semi-automatic rifle and killed 23 people, wounding 24 others, the deadliest attack on Latinos in modern U.S. history," she said, noting, "Court papers show that he told police he was targeting, quote, Mexicans." Law enforcement officials believe that suspect also was the person who "wrote a racist manifesto saying he wanted to, quote, stop a Hispanic invasion of Texas."

The partial list of attacks inspired by far-right racist rhetoric also includes:

  • A 2019 shooting at a San Diego synagogue that killed one and wounded three
  • The 2018 massacre at a Pittsburgh synagogue in which 11 people were murdered and six wounded, the deadliest attack ever on Jews in the United States.
  • In 2015 nine black worshippers were killed during a bible study at a church in North Carolina.

