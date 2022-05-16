GOP's 'crazy erratic' Nancy Mace is having 'trouble managing her office': Republican colleagues

According to a report from Politico's Olivia Beavers, aides and colleagues of Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) -- who incurred the wrath of Donald Trump for becoming one of his critics within the Republican Party -- aren't sure about her political future after one term, with insiders saying they are unsure of what she stands for anymore.
Mace, who is facing a stiff challenge after the former president threw his support behind Kate Arrington, who served in his administration before being dismissed after accusations she misused her position, has reportedly thrown her office into turmoil as she seeks to hang onto her job.
According to the report, insiders in her office claim she is obsessed with her image and follows the political winds wherever they take her and that she has lost control of her office
As Beavers reports, "The contrast between public image and political reality has bedeviled the 44-year-old Mace in multiple ways as she struggles to find her footing in Washington and win a second term in her closely watched swing district. She’s oscillated back and forth from Donald Trump backer to critic — while she’s trashed him in private, according to three former aides. On top of that, her office’s workplace culture is facing new scrutiny."
According to one former staffer, Mace "is 'crazy erratic' in her handling of issues — with an often short attention span and habit of disregarding guidance on policy debates."
“You’ll sit down in a meeting to talk about policy and stuff,” the staffer recalled, “and she’ll start the meeting off by just saying, ‘Just so you know, I’m not going to f*cking listen to anything going on here.’”
Adding to her woes are high-profile Republicans in her state keeping their distance from her, with Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) staying neutral in her race with Arrington.
According to Politico, "Several of the former Mace staffers said that they were initially drawn to Mace after she took a stand against Trump and pro-insurrection voices within the party following last year’s Capitol attack by backers of the then-president. But some of these aides came away disappointed," adding, "Three of the former Mace aides said in interviews that, within her office, she was known to exclaim passionately about how much she despised Trump."
